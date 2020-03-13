Survey: 32% of families don’t see doctor due to costs

(CNN) — Nearly one in three families in the US did not seek medical care during the past year because of the cost.
That’s according to a new report by Bankrate.com.
The care included everything from doctor visits, medication, vaccinations, annual exams, and eye exams.
Bankrate says the results come at a time when access to health care is critically important for mitigating the coronavirus.
