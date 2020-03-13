Survey: 32% of families don’t see doctor due to costs

Bankrate.com: 32 percent of US families did not seek medical care during the past year because of the cost.

by: CNN

(CNN) — Nearly one in three families in the US did not seek medical care during the past year because of the cost.

That’s according to a new report by Bankrate.com.

The care included everything from doctor visits, medication, vaccinations, annual exams, and eye exams.

Bankrate says the results come at a time when access to health care is critically important for mitigating the coronavirus.

