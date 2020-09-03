Surveillance photos show car suspect allegedly fled in after shooting at police

by: Allie Mannheimer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help from the community to find a man they say fired a gun towards police.

MPD says officers were on the 4500 Block of South Capitol Street SW around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when a man shot a gun towards them. No members of MPD were injured. Officers say the suspect then drove away in the car pictured below, captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

The vehicle is described as a champagne in color Mercedes 300 and was last seen with a Virginia tag.

MPD is asking anyone who can identify the car or the suspect involved to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is offering a reward up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person who committed this crime.

