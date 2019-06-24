If you end up going to the ER you may wind up with a surprise medical bill.

According to a new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, one in six hospital trips results with an unexpected bill.

Researchers say millions of Americans are hit with these bills that can amount to thousands of dollars despite having insurance through work.

People living in Texas are more likely to get a surprise bill while those living in Minnesota were less likely to receive one.

The surprise charges can include going to a hospital that is considered out-of-network.. or the doctors at an in-network hospital may *not* be in your plan.

Next week, a Senate panel is expected to vote on legislation that would limit what patients can be charged to their in-network deductibles and co-pays.

Other states where people are more likely to get a surprise medical bills are New York, Florida, New Jersey, and Kansas.

Other states where patients are *less* likely are: South dakota, nebraska, maine and mississippi.