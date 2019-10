AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Millions of dollars are going to hundreds of employees of ASARCO after the Supreme Court denied ASARCO’s request for them to review their case, that is according to United Steelworkers.

The case dates back to 2014 when a court found the company wrongly withheld quarterly bonuses.

The company had appealed the decision but will pay back more than $10-million.