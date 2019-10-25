Sunshine this afternoon

1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Amarillo College Ascension Academy Borger ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Community College Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Frank Phillips College Groom ISD Gruver ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Anthony's - Hereford St. Matthew's Episcopal of Pampa Tulia ISD Walcott ISD West Texas A&M University Wildorado ISD

Good Morning!

We’re starting off out Friday morning with just a few very spotty lingering snow showers and clouds.

As we head throughout the rest of this afternoon we’ll see beautiful clear skies and lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the 50s throughout the region which will help to melt some of the ice and snow that fell on Thursday. We’ll also see some much calmer wind speed so the feel like temperatures will be on par with our highs.

Overnight Friday into Saturday lows will drop back down below freezing so any wet roadways will ice over again so please use caution when driving Saturday morning.

Overall we’re expecting a really nice but cool weekend ahead with lots of sunshine.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 88 / 1927;1959

Record Low: 26 / 1898;1997

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 49

6″: 54

Precipitation:

Snow:

24 Hours: 2.6″

Month to Date: 2.6″ / +2.5″

Year to Date: 2.6″ / +2.5″

Rain:

24 Hours: 0.54″

Month to Date: 5.92″ / +4.55″

Year to Date: 24.01″ / +5.45″

Drying Potential: Moderate

Pan Evaporation: 0.16″

AM Humidity: 67%

PM Humidity: 48%

