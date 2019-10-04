Sunshine returns this weekend

Overcast

Amarillo

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello!

After a very cloudy and rainy week, we are finally going to see some more sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Friday night we’ll continue to see clouds linger overhead with some scattered showers. As we head toward Saturday morning we’ll see a few lingering clouds but by mid-morning, they will start to fall apart and move out of the region leading to a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

During the second half of the day, we could see a few scattered storms start to pop up throughout our eastern counties but most of the region will see a dry and quiet Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cool start to the week but also some much dryer and clearer conditions throughout the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

