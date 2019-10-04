Sunshine returns this weekend

Hello!
After a very cloudy and rainy week, we are finally going to see some more sunshine as we head into the weekend.
Friday night we’ll continue to see clouds linger overhead with some scattered showers. As we head toward Saturday morning we’ll see a few lingering clouds but by mid-morning, they will start to fall apart and move out of the region leading to a sunny and pleasant afternoon.
During the second half of the day, we could see a few scattered storms start to pop up throughout our eastern counties but most of the region will see a dry and quiet Saturday.
Overnight Saturday into early Sunday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cool start to the week but also some much dryer and clearer conditions throughout the region.
Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy