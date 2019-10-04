Sunshine returns this weekend

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello!

After a very cloudy and rainy week, we are finally going to see some more sunshine as we head into the weekend.

Friday night we’ll continue to see clouds linger overhead with some scattered showers. As we head toward Saturday morning we’ll see a few lingering clouds but by mid-morning, they will start to fall apart and move out of the region leading to a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

During the second half of the day, we could see a few scattered storms start to pop up throughout our eastern counties but most of the region will see a dry and quiet Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cool start to the week but also some much dryer and clearer conditions throughout the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy