Sunshine and a breezy front

Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s a mild and cool start but temperatures drop from what they were yesterday. We’ll see ample sunshine as a frontal boundary moves in and the winds pick up while we warm to the 60s and 70s, with the strongest winds hitting around noon.

A warming trend takes over through the latter part of the week with highs around the low 80s and breezy conditions Thursday and Friday. This week and the weekend look to be too dry for any precipitation.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

