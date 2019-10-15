Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s a mild and cool start but temperatures drop from what they were yesterday. We’ll see ample sunshine as a frontal boundary moves in and the winds pick up while we warm to the 60s and 70s, with the strongest winds hitting around noon.
A warming trend takes over through the latter part of the week with highs around the low 80s and breezy conditions Thursday and Friday. This week and the weekend look to be too dry for any precipitation.
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Sunshine and a breezy front
Amarillo51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. It’s a mild and cool start but temperatures drop from what they were yesterday. We’ll see ample sunshine as a frontal boundary moves in and the winds pick up while we warm to the 60s and 70s, with the strongest winds hitting around noon.