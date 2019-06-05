Sunscreen 101

No matter where you are or what your day may entail, it’s always important to wear SPF on both your face and body to help protect skin from the sun’s invisible ultraviolet (UV) rays. Time spent outside, sitting in the car, commuting to and from work and even being near a window can expose skin to these damaging rays. So how do we protect ourselves? Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Elizabeth Hale shares helpful sun-safety tips when it comes to sunscreen, debunking common sun care myths and covering topics like skin complexions, SPF minimums, and the latest innovations in sunscreen to keep you protected all year long.

For more information visit skincancer.org and coppertone.com