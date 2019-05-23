News

Sunray ISD cancels class due to water main break

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:56 PM CDT

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Sunray Superintendent  Marshall Harrison made the following statement on the Sunray ISD Facebook page.

Due to the fact that the city of Sunray has a main water break and that when the water is repaired the city will be on a boiled water notice until possibly Monday, today will be the last day of school. The city of Sunray does not have any water at the moment and will not until the break is repaired. We will release students at 1 p.m. today and buses will run. Graduation activities will go on as planned.

 

