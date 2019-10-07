Sunny and cool

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re waking up to a pretty chilly start, with lows in the 30s and 40s, but above freezing. A few spots over the Oklahoma Panhandle and surrounding areas could see frost on surfaces so you may want to move your sensitive vegetation indoors or cover it. The rest of the day is looking pleasant and sunny but several degrees below average.

Tuesday morning won’t be quite so cold, but the wind gets much stronger in the afternoon as we warm up to the 70s. There may be enough energy above the Panhandle late tomorrow night for a few brief showers but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday continues the windy weather and warming trend, as we reach the 70s and 80s, but Thursday, temperatures come back down to the 50s with much colder gusts.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss