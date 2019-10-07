Sunny and cool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizations across Amarillo are doing good for the community, but for many, their work is not possible without the help of volunteers. Hands On Amarillo introduces the two through an online matching system.

Lizzie Williams, Hands On Amarillo Founder said, "It's kind of what we say E-Harmony for volunteering. It's all done online and we have about 120 organizations that we help recruit for and we have over 1,800 individuals who have signed up and have been matched with those organizations based off of causes and interests."