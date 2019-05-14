Sunday evening SWAT situation ends peacefully

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Police responded to a family disturbance Sunday evening on the 3100 block of S. Harrison.

Officials say when police arrived a woman said the man was inside and refusing to leave and weapons were inside the residence. Officers tried to make contact but the male refused to answer and refused to come out.

The Amarillo CIRT (Critical Incident Response) team was called out and responded.

SWAT set up and perimeter and negotiators and SWAT continued to try to make contact with the male. He did eventually come out and was taken into custody peacefully at approximately 10:05 p.m.