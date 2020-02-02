Sunday Big Game Kickoff Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday morning folks. Another nice day is ahead of us for the rest of the weekend, and any afternoon plans you may have for the Big Game. Temperatures rise to the 70s after 12 pm, as the wind kicks up a bit. The wildfire danger is high for our western counties, so avoid unnecessary outdoor burning.

The wind continues breezy tonight, as we cool off to the 30s and low 40s. Monday, our northern counties will be near the next cold front, while to the south, temperatures will again be above average, reaching the 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday, the front moves on through, with flurries flying around and windy conditions. It’ll be a cold day with highs in the 20s and low 30s, and right now, we’re not looking for much snow accumulation.

Cold weather continues for Wednesday as we just barely get above freezing and then a warming trend takes over the rest of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

