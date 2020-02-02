Sunday Big Game Kickoff Forecast

Good Sunday morning folks. Another nice day is ahead of us for the rest of the weekend, and any afternoon plans you may have for the Big Game. Temperatures rise to the 70s after 12 pm, as the wind kicks up a bit. The wildfire danger is high for our western counties, so avoid unnecessary outdoor burning.



The wind continues breezy tonight, as we cool off to the 30s and low 40s. Monday, our northern counties will be near the next cold front, while to the south, temperatures will again be above average, reaching the 60s and low 70s.



Tuesday, the front moves on through, with flurries flying around and windy conditions. It’ll be a cold day with highs in the 20s and low 30s, and right now, we’re not looking for much snow accumulation.



Cold weather continues for Wednesday as we just barely get above freezing and then a warming trend takes over the rest of the week.



Have a great Sunday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin