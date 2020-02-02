Good Sunday morning folks. Another nice day is ahead of us for the rest of the weekend, and any afternoon plans you may have for the Big Game. Temperatures rise to the 70s after 12 pm, as the wind kicks up a bit. The wildfire danger is high for our western counties, so avoid unnecessary outdoor burning.
The wind continues breezy tonight, as we cool off to the 30s and low 40s. Monday, our northern counties will be near the next cold front, while to the south, temperatures will again be above average, reaching the 60s and low 70s.
Tuesday, the front moves on through, with flurries flying around and windy conditions. It’ll be a cold day with highs in the 20s and low 30s, and right now, we’re not looking for much snow accumulation.
Cold weather continues for Wednesday as we just barely get above freezing and then a warming trend takes over the rest of the week.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Sunday Big Game Kickoff Forecast
Amarillo53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Good Sunday morning folks. Another nice day is ahead of us for the rest of the weekend, and any afternoon plans you may have for the Big Game. Temperatures rise to the 70s after 12 pm, as the wind kicks up a bit. The wildfire danger is high for our western counties, so avoid unnecessary outdoor burning.