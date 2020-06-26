Summer Reading: APL, AISD encourages diversity in children’s literature

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) With summer reading ramping up, are you taking into account how diverse your kids’ books are?

Amarillo Public Library and Amarillo ISD are encouraging students to read more diverse children’s literature.

“People of all colors, and races, and religions and identities can find themselves in our collection,” Stacy Clopton-Yates with the Amarillo Public Library said.

APL said they work really hard to make sure its book collection reflects the diverse community here in Amarillo.

“It’s important that we also have fiction and poetry where kids can see themselves as the hero of the story,” Clopton-Yates added.

In 2018, the Cooperative Children’s Center, School of Education, and University of Wisconsin- Madison compiled publishing statistics on children’s books. At that time, 50% of children’s books depicted white characters, 10% African American/African, and 1% American Indians.

AISD’s Gifted & Talented Curriculum Specialist, Kelsey Lorenz, believes a classroom library should be as diverse as its students.

“I had a realization early on as a teacher that my books in my classroom really reflected me which was great but at the same time I had a very diverse group of students,” Lorenz said.

“I think of books a lot as mirrors and windows they also give us this weird unique way of being able to look into an outside world and see someone else’s perspective,” Lorenz added.

APL’s digital library currently features a Black Lives Matter collection with a comprehensive list of diverse books.