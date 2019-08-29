Summer-like heat returns

Good Morning!

After a cool couple of days, we are returning to summer-like heat this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with mostly clear skies throughout the region.

Overnight into very early Friday morning, we’ll see some scattered showers move through our northern counties. Friday will be another hot and sunny afternoon with highs in the 90s once again.

Looking forward to the weekend we see a weak col front move through the region which will briefly cool us back down into the 80s and start September off on a mild note.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 100° / 1990;1959

Record Low: 49° / 1917

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 74°

6″: 77°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.99″ / +0.30″

Year to Date: 16.45″ / +1.40″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.50″

AM Humidity: 54%

PM Humidity: 21%