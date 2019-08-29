Summer-like heat returns

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Hereford

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dalhart

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Perryton

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Pampa

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Good Morning!

After a cool couple of days, we are returning to summer-like heat this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with mostly clear skies throughout the region.

Overnight into very early Friday morning, we’ll see some scattered showers move through our northern counties. Friday will be another hot and sunny afternoon with highs in the 90s once again.

Looking forward to the weekend we see a weak col front move through the region which will briefly cool us back down into the 80s and start September off on a mild note.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 100° / 1990;1959

Record Low: 49° / 1917

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 74°

6″: 77°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.99″ / +0.30″

Year to Date: 16.45″ / +1.40″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.50″

AM Humidity: 54%

PM Humidity: 21%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

