Summer Lawns: Get Green Now

The grass growing season is upon us.



Experts say to keep your lawn gear in good shape, don't try to fire it up until you've siphoned out last year's fuel.



Time is also running out to use a pre-emergent to kill weeds before they germinate.



"There are winter weeds, early spring weeds, spring weeds, and they are coming up at different times," notes professional landscaper Phillip Stacey.



Once that's done, move on to properly feeding your lawn for the summer with a fertilizer that has iron in it, but no nitrogen.



Then, concentrate on watering.



"The biggest mistake people make is not watering long enough and also not watering early enough," Stacey says.



Early means between 4 and 6 a.m., and long enough means rain or watering that totals an inch or so per week.



Finally, you only have a few weeks left to plant warm weather grasses like Bermuda or Zoysia.



Wait until late summer or early fall to sow cool-weather grasses like fescue.



