The FCC is setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline in order to make it easier to seek help and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

(NBC NEWS) — An easier way for people to reach the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” is in the works.

The current hotline is a ten-digit number.

The Federal Communications Commission, voting today to change it to -three- digits.

9-8-8.

Today’s vote is the first step in a months-long process.

Next comes a comment period.

Then, an order from the FCC.

