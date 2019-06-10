Sugary sodas are still popular – as obesity epidemic on the rise

Even as the obesity epidemic continues to plague Americans.

Doctors are still having trouble getting the message out that high-calorie sugary drinks may prove lethal to your health over time.

New research showing that eight out of every ten American households buys sodas or other sugary drinks each week.

A soda consumption study, done by the US Centers for Disease Control, looked at data from nearly 5,000 households, compiled in 2012.

The findings showed that on any given week, 77 percent of households bought sodas, sweetened juices, sports drinks or other sugary beverages.

Each week, households were found to have consumed over 2,000 calories in just sugary drinks alone with sodas being the main caloric contributor.

The report and its findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.