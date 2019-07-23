Subway unveils Halo Top milkshakes at US stores for limited time

Subway is partnering with the low-calorie ice cream brand, Halo Top, to add guilt-free milkshakes to their dessert menu this summer.

The 16-ounce shake offered in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry will have twenty grams of protein and less than 350 calories

Halo Top shakes will be available in 1,000 Subway locations in six different test markets Salt Lake City, Utah, Colorado Springs, Colorado and West Palm Beach, Florida are among the locations on this list.

This limited-time offer will run through September 4th.