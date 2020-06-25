Study: Wildfire smoke harmful to health

(CNN) — Scientists say smoke from wildfires can have an immediate harmful effect on a community.
That is the conclusion of a study released wednesday.
Researchers from the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health were behind the report.
The researchers focused on wildfire seasons from 2010 to 2015.
They found some people exposed to wildfire smoke suffered respiratory and cardiovascular issues within one hour of exposure.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Borger Police: 17-year-old arrested after police chase
- Newsfeed Now: Sahara dust cloud hits US; Mississippi flag debate
- Stouffer’s unveils ‘Mac on Tap’ machine
- Ruling due in appeal of son convicted in family stabbing
- New rules mean Texans must quarantine if traveling to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut