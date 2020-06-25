Study: Wildfire smoke harmful to health

Study finds exposure to wildfire smoke can have adverse effects on the body's respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

(CNN) — Scientists say smoke from wildfires can have an immediate harmful effect on a community.

That is the conclusion of a study released wednesday.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health were behind the report.

The researchers focused on wildfire seasons from 2010 to 2015.

They found some people exposed to wildfire smoke suffered respiratory and cardiovascular issues within one hour of exposure.

