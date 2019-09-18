Study: Kids prescribed off-label meds more often

(CNN) – Off label medications for kids are raising concerns.

A new study published in the Journal Pediatrics found that off label medication orders are on the rise for children.

That means kids are being prescribed medication for conditions that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The study found that doctors prescribed off label drugs for children in almost one out of every five office visits.

Conditions treated include respiratory infections, asthma, and mental health illnesses.

It is legal to prescribe off label drugs but there is always a risk for harmful side effects especially since they haven’t been tested extensively for use in children.