Study: Improvements needed in how the HPV vaccine is recommended

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Human Papillomavirus vaccination rates remain low and improvements are needed in the way physicians recommend the HPV vaccine, according to a new study published in Pediatrics today.

The study, “HPV Vaccine Delivery Practices by Primary Care Physicians,” was conducted by researchers from the University of Colorado and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. They surveyed 588 pediatricians and family physicians by internet and mail between July and September 2018.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, routinely recommends HPV vaccination at ages 11 or 12 to protect against the potentially cancer-causing virus. ACIP also recommends vaccination for females ages 13 to 26 and males ages 13 to 21 if not adequately vaccinated before. Two doses of the HPV vaccine are recommended for those who start the series before their 15th birthday, according to ACIP.

“Our data reveal that a high proportion of physicians are recommending the HPV vaccine, although more are recommending it for older adolescents than for those 11 to 12 years old,” researchers wrote.

According to the data collected by the researchers, physicians reported high refusal rates by 11-to-12-year-old patients.

“Physicians were more likely to report high refusal rates by 11-to-12-year-old patients if physicians did not use a presumptive style, if physicians did not strongly recommend vaccination to young adolescents or if physicians anticipated less resistance to vaccination from patients older than 11 or 12 years,” researchers wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says based on data from 2012 to 2016, about 44,000 HPV-associated cancers occur in the U.S. each year. Cervical cancer is the most common HPV-associated cancer in women and cancers in the back of the throat are the most common among men.

From 2011 to 2015, there were a total of 15,353 cases of HPV-associated cancers in Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, cervical cancer incidence rates were highest compared to other HPV-associated cancers in women. A 2017 National Immunization Survey shows there was an increase in 2017 from 2016 in HPV coverage rates, but the Lone Star State still lagged the national average.

The DSHS website says that in 2019, it’s estimated that 1,395 Texas women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 447 will die from it.