Study: Epilepsy drugs, higher risk of birth defects linked

Drugs used to control epileptic seizures are being linked to birth defects.

A new study published Wednesday says two drugs prescribed to patients with migraines, pain, and bipolar disorder are associated with an increased risk of birth defects.

Researchers looked at more than 1,800,000 pregnancies.

They found women who were prescribed the anti-epileptic medications — valproic acid — had a 19 times greater risk of having a baby with spina bifida.

Topiramate increased risks of cleft lip and plate.

The chairman-elect of the Epilepsy Foundation says the new study confirms similar findings in other studies.

You can find more information about the study in the journal ‘Neurology.’

