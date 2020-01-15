Study: Employees quit jobs due to lack of progression

Study reveals a majority of workers would quit a job if there was no career advancement.

(CNN) — It seems opportunities to advance at work are worth more than money.

CareerAddict.com revealed the results of its work survey Tuesday.

They asked nearly 1,000 career-driven individuals to rate the reasons they would decide to quit their job.

Two of the top three reasons were about money.

But the number one reason 82-percent of those surveyed said they would quit was a lack of advancement opportunities.

Low pay came in second followed by no chance of pay raises.

35-percent of the workers went on to say that they would consider returning to a job if they were offered a better salary or a higher position.

