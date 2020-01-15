Study: Employees quit jobs due to lack of progression

(CNN) — It seems opportunities to advance at work are worth more than money.
CareerAddict.com revealed the results of its work survey Tuesday.
They asked nearly 1,000 career-driven individuals to rate the reasons they would decide to quit their job.
Two of the top three reasons were about money.
But the number one reason 82-percent of those surveyed said they would quit was a lack of advancement opportunities.
Low pay came in second followed by no chance of pay raises.
35-percent of the workers went on to say that they would consider returning to a job if they were offered a better salary or a higher position.
