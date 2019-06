Some of the most popular prescription drugs now come with a heftier price tag.

A new study analyzed 49 of the top-selling medications sold from January 2012 through December 2017.

It showed nearly all of the drugs increased in price during that time.

In fact 28 of the medications saw price increases of over 50-percent and 16 of the drugs more than doubled in cost.

Insulins and TNF inhibitors, such as Humira, had the highest increase.