News

Study: Drinking coffee could help you lose weight

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 09:52 AM CDT


If you're looking to perfect your summer body - grab an extra cup of coffee

A new study shows your favorite cup of joe could help you fight fat.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham claim coffee helps stimulate 'brown fat reserves' which play a role in how quickly you burn calories.

The study shows levels of brown fat are higher in children - but decrease as you get older.

Coffee apparently helps boost their fat busting power.

Scientists say they still need to do more research to figure out exactly what is in coffee that helps speed up weight loss.

The study was published in the journal scientific reports.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News