Study: dogs have a rebellious teenage phase

A new study suggests that just like humans, adolescent dogs get fussy when experiencing puberty.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re a parent of teenage kids, and a dog owner, you may often have to treat them the same, and a new study explains why.

The scientific journal “Biology Letters” out with a Newcastle University report.

It says dogs go through puberty similar to the way your children do, often in rebellious ways.

Researchers studied guide dog breeds, such as German Shepherds and Labradors, for behaviors and relationship closeness during their puberty, which is about six to nine months old.

Adolescent dogs would disregard and disobey owners, but, follow the directions of non-owners.

They would also exhibit closeness, and separation anxiety to owners. Dogs with anxiety were also more disobedient.

Both pre-adolescent and post-adolescent dogs were more trainable than “Rebellious” dogs.

