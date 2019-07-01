Study: 1 in 5 harmed by other’s drinking

About one-fifth of adults say they've gotten hurt because of someone else's behavior while drinking.

Have you ever been hurt by someone who was drinking?

If the answer is yes, you’re not alone.

In fact, about 1 in 5 people here in the US say it’s happened to them.

That’s the latest from a study that just came out Monday in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

In 2015, about 53 million people said they’d gotten hurt in some way while someone else was drinking, everything from property damage to getting hurt physically but it was harassment that happened the most.

Women were more likely to share that they’d been hurt by a loved one but men say it was more often a stranger’s drinking that hurt them.

Scientists say it’s important to note that people who say they got hurt were only asked about that specific year which means it might be even more than 1 out of 5 people who’ve been hurt by someone else’s drinking at some point in life.