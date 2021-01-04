Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Gearing Up for Season 2 Premiere

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is gearing up for their season 2 premiere on January 5th.

Below is the synopsis of the show. It premieres Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT on KAMR Local 4.

After an unusual event, whip-smart computer coder Zoey Clarke magically begins to hear people’s innermost wants and desires through popular songs. Suddenly, strangers, friends, co-workers and family are unknowingly singing their feelings — just to her. At first, Zoey questions her own sanity, but after some guidance from Mo, her musically attuned neighbor, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an amazing and wonderful gift –as she now connects with the world like never before.

