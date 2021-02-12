Young Rock; New Show Premiering on NBC Highlighting The Rock’s Life

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Young Rock is a new show premiering on NBC February 16th at 7 p.m.

Below is the description of the show.

Every legend has a beginning. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in a larger-than-life family comedy based on outrageous stories of his youth. This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar – revealing he’s more like us than we know.

Co-created by Nahnatchka Khan and Dwayne Johnson, the series will be executive produced by Khan, Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The show will be produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.