AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Rec and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program are working together at Warford Activity Center through 4-H youth development. This 4-H group has created an urban farm through Yellow City Young Growers (YCYG) 4-H project.

Youth participate in soil preparation and planting, harvesting and storing, entrepreneurship, marketing, and sales, as well as personal finance. As a result of participating in YCYG, youths’ outlooks about food, health, education, and career opportunities dramatically change. The goal is to provide participants with hands-on learning about healthy food, the associated food labor practices, and the impact of proper nutrition on the mind and body. Through YCYG, the farm is used as a tool to cultivate both fresh produce and young minds.

Warford Community Center’s urban farm will host a farmer’s market for the community on June 27 from 12 to 3 p.m. and on July 26 from 12 to 3 p.m. The Warford Community Center is located at 1330 NW 18th Ave.

Carrots, broccoli, swiss chard, spinach, cilantro, snap peas, squash, watermelon, and peppers will be sold. The purpose of the farm is to promote activities and experiences, such as the Warfard farmer’s market, that help youth develop socially, ethically, emotionally, physically, and cognitively. Through activities like this, the youth gain the ability to analyze his or her own strengths and weaknesses, set personal and vocational goals, and have the self-esteem, confidence, and motivation to apply that ability to all aspects of their lives.

