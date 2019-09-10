Yellow City Sounds Live with Matt Martindale and Charlie Shafter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Americana singer-songwriters Matt Martindale and Charlie Shafter will join forces for the next Yellow City Sounds Live concert. The intimate concert — a joint production of Panhandle PBS and Amarillo College’s FM90 — will begin at 7 p.m. on September 12 in the Panhandle PBS studio, 2408 S. Jackson St.

Admission is $10. Space is limited, and tickets are required. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Empty seats will be released by 6:50 p.m. and given to someone on the waiting list. The show starts promptly at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live and recorded for later broadcast, so late arrivals inside the main studio are not allowed.

The concert is part of Panhandle PBS and FM90’s promotion of “Country Music,” the new eight-part series from Ken Burns premiering at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 on Panhandle PBS. Visit panhandlePBS.org/countrymusic for more on the series.

