Yellow City Comic Con Announces Guest Lineup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Yellow City Comic Con is “the largest community annual fandom convention in the Texas Panhandle region”.

Each year the group tries to bring in great artists and actors to the event. After a two-year absence the event is back at the Amarillo Civic Center from April 22nd to 24th, so mark your calendar.

The following are the confirmed guests at this year’s event:

Denise Crosby-“Denise Crosby was first supposed to join us in 2019, but had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts (darn you Katherine Heigl!!!). We’re incredibly excited to bring Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Tasha Yar to Amarillo this April!”

Larry Bagby-“You may know him as Ice in Hocus Pocus, Larry in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or Warren in Walk the Line. But did you know Larry Bagby also has a thriving music career?”

Tobias Jelinek-“Tobias is probably best known as Jay in Hocus Pocus, but you may also recognize him from Stranger Things, Arrow, Rhett & Link’s Buddy System and more!”

Doug Jones-“Rounding out our Hocus Pocus reunion: Billy Butcherson himself, Doug Jones!!!!That’s right the man behind Abe Sapien (Hellboy), The Pale Man (Pan’s Labyrinth), Silver Surfer (FF), Saru (ST: Discovery), The Gentlemen (Buffy)”

David Dastmalchian-“You may know David as the Joker’s thug from The Dark Knight, Kurt in the Ant-Man movies, the voice of Calendar Man in Batman: The Long Halloween, or Piter de Vries in Dune. But he stole the show as Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad!”



