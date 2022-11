AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Yellow City Comic Con and Amarillo College are partnering for the Extra Life event.

It is a $10 all-day event happening from 10 AM to 10 PM on November 5th with 100% of the proceeds going to support Children’s Miracle Network.

It will be in the Student Union building on the main campus of AC and events include board games, video games, and food vendors available on-site.