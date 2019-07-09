XIT General Office hosts Cowboy Christmas in July

CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

The Hartley County Historic Commission is excited to host the XIT General Office Cowboy Christmas in July: Raisin the XIT Roof for the second year. Last year, the commission reformed with new members after nearly a decade of inactivity with the primary purpose of holding a celebration of when the first herds arrived at the XIT Ranch in July of 1885.

Cowboy Christmas in July is on Saturday, July 13 at 517 Main Street in Channing, Texas. The festivities start at 4 p.m.

Skip Sheppard and his family will return with his chuckwagon to cook another chuckwagon feast. The supper bell should ring around 5:30 p.m. The folks at the North Plains Groundwater District will be serving tea donated by HTeaO.

New this year is a kid “rodeo”, which will include the following events: stick horse barrel race, dummy roping, and a boot race. Sonic in Dumas is donating the prizes for the three age divisions: 3-4 year olds, 5-6 year olds, and 7-8 year olds.

R.W. Hampton will start singing his songs about Cowboys and all things the XIT General Office hold dear at 4 p.m. And at 7 p.m., Eloy Gonzales will play for the street dance.

There will also be a live auction. Some items include bronzes by Pat Moore and Bob Hunnicutt, hand-crafted knives, an 1890 tobacco cutter, 2 tickets to the WRCA Finals in November, and a 50 caliber Hawkins Black Powder Rifle complete with all the necessities and a special handcrafted stand.

Entrance to the event is by donation. The main purpose is to share the XIT General Office with everyone and help make new memories for the building. Additionally, the goal is to raise enough funds for a new roof on the building.

XIT General Office and the Hartley Co Historic Commission

511 Main St, Channing Texas 79018

(806) 282-6425

www.xitgeneraloffice.com