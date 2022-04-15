AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a kid favorite that’s when on the airwaves for more than a decade. Now Theatre students from WTAMU are set to perform ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ April 14th to 24th.

The musical will be staged at 7:30 p.m. April 14 to 16 and 22 to 23 and 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the Branding Iron Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for WT faculty, staff and students with Buff Gold Card. Call 806-65-2810, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or click here: showtix4u.com/event-details/56948.