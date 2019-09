CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —WTAMU Theatre Department presents “Songs for a New World.”

Showtimes:

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22 at 2:30 p.m.

All performances are at the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

The show is rated PG-13 and tickets are available through the Box Office at 806-651-2804.