WTAMU Theatre presents “Our Town”
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —West Texas A&M University Theatre Department presidents “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder.
Showtimes:
- October 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- October 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- October 6 at 2:30 p.m.
- October 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- October 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- October 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- October 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Performance is located in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Branding Iron Theatre.
For tickets visit www.wtamu.edu/theatre (purchase only) or call 806-651-2804, Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (reservations).