WTAMU Theatre presents “Our Town”

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —West Texas A&M University Theatre Department presidents “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder.

Showtimes:

  • October 3 at 7:30 p.m.
  • October 4 at 7:30 p.m.
  • October 6 at 2:30 p.m.
  • October 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • October 11 at 7:30 p.m.
  • October 12 at 7:30 p.m.
  • October 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Performance is located in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Branding Iron Theatre.

For tickets visit www.wtamu.edu/theatre (purchase only) or call 806-651-2804, Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (reservations).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss