WTAMU Theatre presents “Our Town”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One in four children in the United States has a vision problem that affects their ability to learn, and many don’t have access to the vision care they need. In an effort to help bridge the gap, Amarillo Family Eyecare is partnering with Essilor Vision Foundation to participate in the Changing Life through Lenses™ program. This program provides lenses and lab services at no cost, enabling the practice to give back to Amarillo and the surrounding communities.

Amarillo Family Eyecare will offer exams and glasses on Saturday, October 5 to children, age 17 and younger at or below the poverty level, without vision insurance through the Changing Life Through Lenses™ program. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the AFE office located at 2921 I-40 West, Suite #300. No-cost vision services will be offered at this time on a first-come, first-serve basis.