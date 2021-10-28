WTAMU Theatre Presents “Monstersongs”, Available for Streaming

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The ghouls and goblins are coming together to tell their stories as WTAMU’s Theatre Department showcases their musical production of “Monstersongs”.

“In the show, a young girl (played by Signe Elder, a sophomore musical theatre major from Lubbock) wanders into the world of monsters, said director Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre.

‘The monsters come together ritually to pass along their stories, and this time, they’ll pass them along to a human child,’ Behrmann said.

Among them: a mummy, Medusa, a troll, vampires and a Yeti, played by Evan Hample, a sophomore musical theatre major from Wasilla, Alaska.

‘He’s a lonely guy, so I’m trying not to play into the stereotypes of a big, hulking monster,’ Hample said. ‘I’m trying to play off of my own experiences and personality.'”