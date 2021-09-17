WTAMU Theatre Performing “You on the Moors Now”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —WTAMU Theatre is readying the curtain for their opening production “You on the Moors Now” which combines four pieces of literature.

This production is happening at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and 24-25 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 in the Branding Iron Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the Canyon campus. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and non-WT students, and free for WT students, faculty and staff.

Click here for more information or tickets.

