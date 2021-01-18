WTAMU Set to Celebrate the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –West Texas A&M University, like most places, is closed Monday January 18th due to MLK Jr. Day.

On Tuesday the 19th though they’ll celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a reenactment of his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

It’ll take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Fountain on campus, but they’ll also stream it live on YouTube and on the WTAMU website.

The Black Women Association at WT is also sponsoring their first Martin Luther King Jr. video essay scholarship contest.

The theme is “be the change you want to see” and is open to all WT undergraduate students. They must address what change they want to see, what they have done and what they plan to do.

Prizes are $1,000 for first, $500 for second and $250 for third.

For information on the video essay contest, contact Angel Ross at 806-651-2761 or aross@wtamu.edu.