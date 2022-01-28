AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –WTAMU Opera is preparing for their next production which is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”.

This performance is happening on January 28th at 7:30 p.m. and January 30th at 2:30 p.m. in the Branding Iron Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

“This opera is dear to my heart,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor in WT’s School of Music. “I’ve performed in it many times personally, and it’s ideal for the young voices we have in our program. Mozart is great for voices that are still developing, and this also will provide the students experience in singing in a foreign language — German, in this case.”

The production, which will incorporate English supertitles, also will feature a collaboration with WT Dance, Beckham-Turner said. Guest conductor is Keith Chambers, artistic director of the New Amsterdam Opera in New York City.