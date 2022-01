AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re looking for a first job, a new job, or a new career change, there is a one-stop shop for all things employement.

WTAMU is set to host their Spring Career EXPO on February 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Bank Center.

They will have area businesses there looking for full-time, part-time and interns.