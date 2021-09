AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Business are ready to hire, whether it’s full time or looking for an intern.

WTAMU is hosting their Fall Career Fair on October 14th.

This will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Jack B Kelley Student Center.

100+ employers will be there and some may even interview and hire people on the spot.

Click here for more information or to see which employers will be in attendance.