AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is preparing to celebrate Homecoming on October 1st.
They have a lot of events leading up to the big day.
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
Paint the Town Maroon
Office of Student Engagement and Leadership
10am | Pedestrian Mall
Sign up with your org or individually to help us Paint the Town Maroon to celebrate Homecoming week. Spread the Homecoming spirit throughout campus, and Canyon by painting the windows of local business and other decor around campus.
MONDAY – THURSDAY, Sept. 26-29
TUNES AT NOON – BATTLE OF THE DECADES KARAOKE
Office of Student Engagement & Leadership
12pm | JBK Commons Video Wall
Stop by over lunch and belt out your favorite tune “Through the Decades” as we celebrate Homecoming week.
MONDAY – Sept. 26
SGA WATER EXTRAVAGANZA
Student Government Association
5pm | Terrill Lawn
Join Student Government Association for a Water Extravaganza with lots of fun and friends to kick off your Homecoming festivities! Wear clothes that can get wet and come ready to have a blast.
TUESDAY, Sept. 27
WEENIE ROAST
Residence Hall Association & Student Government Association
8- 11pm | 26th Street
Weenie Roast is presented by RHA and SGA! Come enjoy hotdogs, lawn games and a concert on 26th street!
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
HOMECOMING DODGEBALL
Office of Student Engagement and Leadership
5-10pm | Virgil Henson Activities Center
WT students – sign up with friends or your org for the annual homecoming dodgeball tournament! Free shirt for the first 100 to check in at the event. Be on the lookout for information on how to register your team.
THURSDAY, Sept. 29
THE PHOENIX
WT Alumni Association
6-9 pm | Legacy Hall in the JBK
59th Annual Phoenix honoring the 2022 WT Distinguished Alumni.
PANCAKES & KARAOKE
Residence Hall Association
9pm-12am | Alumni Banquet Hall
RHA presents, Pancakes and Karaoke! Catch this sweet event happening at the Alumni Banquet Hall. Enjoy breakfast for dinner and entertainment from your fellow buffs. Expect Pancakes, Karaoke, Mario Kart, and an open mic!
FRIDAY, Sept. 30
HOMECOMING SCHOLARSHIP GOLF CLASSIC
Rec Sports & Aramark
11:30 am lunch, 12:30 pm tee-off | Palo Duro Creek Golf Course
Join us on the golf course for food, fun, and fellowship! All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for WTAMU students.
CELEBRATION OF COLOR
Office for Diversity and Inclusion
6pm | Legacy Hall
Join us at this banquet to recognize the students of color, the trailblazers who paved the way for the students today. At WT, we embrace the opportunity of enhancing our experiences and cultural perspectives, and we also believe in learning from the past. We will honor outstanding WT students of color for their accomplishments.
WTAMU VOLLEYBALL
WTAMU Athletics
6pm | The Box
Come cheer the Lady Buffs on to victory!
DON’T BRING ME DOWN concert featuring Flashback! and the WT Symphony Orchestra
WT Symphony
7:30pm | Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall
Enjoy favorite Amarillo musicians rocking out with the WT Symphony Orchestra in a one-of-a-kind concert event celebrating the music of ELO and other beloved rock bands! $10 General Admission.
PIGSKIN REVUE
Student Government
8pm | The Box
See the Homecoming nominees and finalists be announced after a great show of WT Pride from spirit organizations across campus.
SATURDAY, Oct. 1
PANHANDLE-PLAINS HISTORICAL MUSEUM
9am – 5 pm | Panhandle Plains Historical Museum
Celebrate WTAMU’s Homecoming by visiting PPHM located on the University’s campus. FREE admission is generously given by PPHM.
UNIVERSITY BOOKSTORE
11am – 3pm | University Bookstore
While you are on campus, shop in the University Bookstore and grab some WTAMU apparel.
DINE LOCAL – SHOP LOCAL – STAY LOCAL
City of Canyon
All day | Canyon Businesses
We all love the City of Canyon! Take advantage of your morning in Canyon by supporting our Canyon Businesses.
WTAMU LADY BUFFS SOCCER
WTAMU Athletics
12pm | The Pitch
Come cheer the Lady Buffs on to victory!
HOMECOMING PARADE
WT Alumni Association
1pm | Russell Long Blvd.
The parade is back – come enjoy the floats, cars, livestock, bands and more for the annual Homecoming parade! Bring your lawn chair & line the streets of Russell Long Blvd. and enjoy the WT Through the Decades themed parade!
THE COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF BLOCK PARTY
WTAMU Athletics
Immediately following parade | 26th Street
Join us for food, Buff spirit and FUN!
ALUMNI OPEN HOUSE & SCAVENGER HUNT
WT Alumni Association
2-4pm | Buffalo Courts Alumni Center
Immediately following the parade, join your fellow Alumni for an Open House at Buff Courts. This year, we have added a special Scavenger Hunt that will be fun for the whole family!
KWTS 50th ANNIVERSARY
KWTS 91.1
2-6pm | Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex
Join KWTS in person for a tour of the facilities, all weekend shout-outs, alumni flashbacks and radio shows, and tailgating at the Homecoming game! To RSVP, click here.
WTAMU VOLLEYBALL
WTAMU Athletics
2pm | The Box
Come cheer the Lady Buffs on to victory!
WTAMU BUFFS SOCCER
WTAMU Athletics
2:30pm | The Pitch
Come cheer the Buffs on to victory!
WTAMU FOOTBALL VS. UT Permian Basin
WTAMU Athletics
7pm | Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium
Top off the Homecoming weekend by cheering the Buffs to a victory.