AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is preparing to celebrate Homecoming on October 1st.

They have a lot of events leading up to the big day.

FRIDAY, Sept. 23

Paint the Town Maroon

Office of Student Engagement and Leadership

10am | Pedestrian Mall

Sign up with your org or individually to help us Paint the Town Maroon to celebrate Homecoming week. Spread the Homecoming spirit throughout campus, and Canyon by painting the windows of local business and other decor around campus.

MONDAY – THURSDAY, Sept. 26-29

TUNES AT NOON – BATTLE OF THE DECADES KARAOKE

Office of Student Engagement & Leadership

12pm | JBK Commons Video Wall

Stop by over lunch and belt out your favorite tune “Through the Decades” as we celebrate Homecoming week.

MONDAY – Sept. 26

SGA WATER EXTRAVAGANZA

Student Government Association

5pm | Terrill Lawn

Join Student Government Association for a Water Extravaganza with lots of fun and friends to kick off your Homecoming festivities! Wear clothes that can get wet and come ready to have a blast.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

WEENIE ROAST

Residence Hall Association & Student Government Association

8- 11pm | 26th Street

Weenie Roast is presented by RHA and SGA! Come enjoy hotdogs, lawn games and a concert on 26th street!

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

HOMECOMING DODGEBALL

Office of Student Engagement and Leadership

5-10pm | Virgil Henson Activities Center

WT students – sign up with friends or your org for the annual homecoming dodgeball tournament! Free shirt for the first 100 to check in at the event. Be on the lookout for information on how to register your team.

THURSDAY, Sept. 29

THE PHOENIX

WT Alumni Association

6-9 pm | Legacy Hall in the JBK

59th Annual Phoenix honoring the 2022 WT Distinguished Alumni.

PANCAKES & KARAOKE

Residence Hall Association

9pm-12am | Alumni Banquet Hall

RHA presents, Pancakes and Karaoke! Catch this sweet event happening at the Alumni Banquet Hall. Enjoy breakfast for dinner and entertainment from your fellow buffs. Expect Pancakes, Karaoke, Mario Kart, and an open mic!

FRIDAY, Sept. 30

HOMECOMING SCHOLARSHIP GOLF CLASSIC

Rec Sports & Aramark

11:30 am lunch, 12:30 pm tee-off | Palo Duro Creek Golf Course

Join us on the golf course for food, fun, and fellowship! All proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for WTAMU students.

CELEBRATION OF COLOR

Office for Diversity and Inclusion

6pm | Legacy Hall

Join us at this banquet to recognize the students of color, the trailblazers who paved the way for the students today. At WT, we embrace the opportunity of enhancing our experiences and cultural perspectives, and we also believe in learning from the past. We will honor outstanding WT students of color for their accomplishments.

WTAMU VOLLEYBALL

WTAMU Athletics

6pm | The Box

Come cheer the Lady Buffs on to victory!

DON’T BRING ME DOWN concert featuring Flashback! and the WT Symphony Orchestra

WT Symphony

7:30pm | Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall

Enjoy favorite Amarillo musicians rocking out with the WT Symphony Orchestra in a one-of-a-kind concert event celebrating the music of ELO and other beloved rock bands! $10 General Admission.

PIGSKIN REVUE

Student Government

8pm | The Box

See the Homecoming nominees and finalists be announced after a great show of WT Pride from spirit organizations across campus.

SATURDAY, Oct. 1

PANHANDLE-PLAINS HISTORICAL MUSEUM

9am – 5 pm | Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

Celebrate WTAMU’s Homecoming by visiting PPHM located on the University’s campus. FREE admission is generously given by PPHM.

UNIVERSITY BOOKSTORE

11am – 3pm | University Bookstore

While you are on campus, shop in the University Bookstore and grab some WTAMU apparel.

DINE LOCAL – SHOP LOCAL – STAY LOCAL

City of Canyon

All day | Canyon Businesses

We all love the City of Canyon! Take advantage of your morning in Canyon by supporting our Canyon Businesses.

WTAMU LADY BUFFS SOCCER

WTAMU Athletics

12pm | The Pitch

Come cheer the Lady Buffs on to victory!

HOMECOMING PARADE

WT Alumni Association

1pm | Russell Long Blvd.

The parade is back – come enjoy the floats, cars, livestock, bands and more for the annual Homecoming parade! Bring your lawn chair & line the streets of Russell Long Blvd. and enjoy the WT Through the Decades themed parade!

THE COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF BLOCK PARTY

WTAMU Athletics

Immediately following parade | 26th Street

Join us for food, Buff spirit and FUN!

ALUMNI OPEN HOUSE & SCAVENGER HUNT

WT Alumni Association

2-4pm | Buffalo Courts Alumni Center

Immediately following the parade, join your fellow Alumni for an Open House at Buff Courts. This year, we have added a special Scavenger Hunt that will be fun for the whole family!

KWTS 91.1

2-6pm | Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex

Join KWTS in person for a tour of the facilities, all weekend shout-outs, alumni flashbacks and radio shows, and tailgating at the Homecoming game! To RSVP, click here.

WTAMU VOLLEYBALL

WTAMU Athletics

2pm | The Box

Come cheer the Lady Buffs on to victory!

WTAMU BUFFS SOCCER

WTAMU Athletics

2:30pm | The Pitch

Come cheer the Buffs on to victory!

WTAMU FOOTBALL VS. UT Permian Basin

WTAMU Athletics

7pm | Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium

Top off the Homecoming weekend by cheering the Buffs to a victory.