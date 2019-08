CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WTAMU Fall Career Expo is on Thursday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Bank Center.

Employers will be looking to fill degreed positions and internships.

WT students, alumni and degree-holding members of the community are invited to attend.

For more information, click here.

There will be a pre-fair networking event on Wednesday, September 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Legacy Hall. RSVP is required.