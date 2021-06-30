WTAMU Executive Chef Prepares Marinated Grilled Short Ribs & Watermelon Salad

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Executive Chef at West Texas A&M University is back and cooking up two great dishes that would be great for the 4th of July holiday or any other time of year.

Below are the ingredients and directions.

Marinated Grilled Herb Short Ribs

Recipe Serving 6

Ingredients

4 Pounds of beef Short Ribs cut into two-inch medallions bone-in

Salt & Black pepper to taste

One Cup water

3 Tablespoon of fresh lemons

2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

Marinade

3 Tablespoon of vegetable oil

3 Tablespoon of soy sauce

2 Tablespoon of garlic puree

2 Tablespoon of Honey

1 Tablespoon of chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tablespoon of fresh chopped Rosemary

1 Tablespoon of finely chopped scallions

1 Tablespoon of fresh chopped Parsley

Directions

(1) Pre-heat oven to 350 degree

(2) Baked the ribs in a sheet pan sprinkle the salt and black pepper, lemons

juice dried red pepper flakes for about 15 minutes each side

(3) Combine marinade ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add the roasted

ribs toss very well. Marinade in the refrigerate for 3 hours

(4) Pre-heat grill, grill ribs for 3 minutes each side and serve

Watermelon Salad with Greek Feta cheese and Mint with Blueberry balsamic glaze

Recipe Serving 6

Ingredients

One small organic seedless watermelon

6 ounces of Greek feta cheese

Half of cup fresh Mint

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

One Fresh whole lime

Blueberry Balsamic Reduction

1 cup balsamic vinegar

4 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 pint of fresh blueberry

For the salad

(1) Cut watermelon in medium bite sized chunks

(2) Crumbled feta cheese and sprinkle over the watermelon chunks

(3) Chop mint in strips and loosely sprinkle over salad

(4) Season with salt and pepper to taste

(5) Squeeze the lime juice over the salad

For the Balsamic Reduction

(1) Place balsamic vinegar and 1 pint of fresh blueberry. In a small

saucepan on low heat. Add sugar to the mix and stir constantly until

mixture starts to thicken.

(2) Removed from the heat add salt & Pepper to taste. Let cool and drizzle

over salad.

(3) Refrigerate till ready to serve.