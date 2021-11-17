WTAMU Dance Students Perform “Falling into Dance” Production

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an annual tradition where senior WTAMU Dance students use their skills to choreograph a dance for their fellow students.

This year Amy Allen, Alexis Ayala, and Benjamin Joseph Goesl will choreograph solo and group works for the “Falling into Dance” concert.

The event is coming up on November 18th to 20th at 7:30 p.m. and November 21st at 2:30 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors as well as being free for WT students, faculty and staff with their Buff Gold Card.

For more information you can call (806) 651-2810, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or click here.