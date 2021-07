AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —In the Amarillo and Canyon area there are about 20,000 WTAMU Alumni.

The Alumni Association is inviting all area Alumni out to Honey Buzz Winery at Creek House Honey Farm for fellowship, yard games, snacks and other activities.

This event is on July 29th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., for more information click here.