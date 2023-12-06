AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ashlyn Henslee, WT Senior Psychology Major recently did a presentation to showcase the causes and effects for procrastination in college students. She also covered some ways that students can prevent procrastination.

Henslee along with two other WT Attebury Honors seniors were honored at the Alumni Banquet on November 30th. They will be graduating this Saturday with a special designation in the commencement program and a medallion.

You can find more information on the WT Atterbury Honors Program here.