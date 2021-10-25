WT Offering Public Viewings of Rare Human Liberty Texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Imagine getting to see and learn about texts throughout history dealing with Freedom.

That’s happening during the Remnant Trust’s exhibition “The Theme is Freedom” on October 29th at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center from 7 to 9 p.m.

During this event faculty and graduate students will discuss works like “History of Women Suffrage” by Susan B. Anthony, “My Bondage and My Freedom” by Frederick Douglass and “Address to the Legislature of New York, Adopted by the State Women’s Rights Convention 1854” by Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

About the Remnant Trust

The Remnant Trust Inc. formed a partnership with Texas Tech University in 2014 to bring The Remnant Trust to Texas Tech University in Lubbock. This partnership makes The Remnant Trust Collection available to the campus and the public to get hands-on access to the collection as well as helping The Remnant Trust to further its mission and continue its work with colleges, universities, and other institutions.